Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,552,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,580,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 165,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.21 and a 52 week high of $137.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.