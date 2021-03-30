Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,400 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARA. TheStreet raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $77,397.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at $936,267.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,123 shares of company stock worth $837,535. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

