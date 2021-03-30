Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,609 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,609 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

