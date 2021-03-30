Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 512 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.48.

VIAC stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.