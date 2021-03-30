Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases New Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSE PRLB opened at $118.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.89.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

