Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $427,000 Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,279,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,443.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,755. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $61.70 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

