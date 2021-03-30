Stephens Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $82.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.37.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after purchasing an additional 314,595 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 106,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after purchasing an additional 267,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

