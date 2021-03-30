Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

