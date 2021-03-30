Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SEER opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $86.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16.

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 252,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $16,200,761.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,664,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 920,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,060,018 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Seer in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Seer

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

