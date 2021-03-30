Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.90

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VIP opened at GBX 219 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.63. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

In other news, insider Matthew A. Oakeshott acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($57,486.28).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

