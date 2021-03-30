VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,481,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $859,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 755,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,214,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

