$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Avient reported sales of $711.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Avient has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.30%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

