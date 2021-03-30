Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 222 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM opened at $339.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.94 and a 12 month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.19.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.