MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 390 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,362.08.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,432.28 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $757.18 and a twelve month high of $1,440.55. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,240.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,192.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.