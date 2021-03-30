Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 921 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $6,264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 139,603 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $62.19 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 159.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.