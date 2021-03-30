Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,259 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.