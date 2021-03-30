MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $130.76 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

