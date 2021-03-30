Oxen (OXEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.62 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $76.62 million and approximately $440,789.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,249.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.79 or 0.03113610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.07 or 0.00334291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $533.12 or 0.00899790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $247.88 or 0.00418360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.35 or 0.00353336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00253907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00021846 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,552,972 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

