$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.12 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $28.94 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,734,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 149,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 113,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.