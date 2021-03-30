Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

Shares of BIOC opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Biocept has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Earnings History for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.