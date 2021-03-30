Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 237.01%.

Shares of BIOC opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $86.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Biocept has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOC. Maxim Group began coverage on Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

