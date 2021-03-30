Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Up 80.2% in March

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IAE opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $9.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

