American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Position Lifted by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after purchasing an additional 440,780 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after buying an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,202,000 after buying an additional 103,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

