Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Acquires 3,662 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,765,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,322.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.04.

HLT stock opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of -102.63 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average is $105.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $128.92.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

