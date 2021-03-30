Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,572 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

