Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 875,000 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Zillow Group worth $81,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,227,000. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock opened at $118.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average is $126.39. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on Z shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $557,387.50. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Insiders have sold a total of 592,993 shares of company stock valued at $86,719,651 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

