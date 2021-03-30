Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.