Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 747 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,883,000 after acquiring an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $331.66 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $207.18 and a one year high of $332.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

