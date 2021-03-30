Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock Holdings Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,319,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 2.84% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $103,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

