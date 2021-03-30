Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $157.08 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 144.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,751,041 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of The Charles Schwab worth $157,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

