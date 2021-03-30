Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $134.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,473 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $134,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY opened at $186.34 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.24 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

