Loop Capital Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $55.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

