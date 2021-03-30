Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $29,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

