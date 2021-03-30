Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,864 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

