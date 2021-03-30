Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 12,060 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 496.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after buying an additional 1,121,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,491,000 after buying an additional 291,710 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after buying an additional 212,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $88.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

