Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Decreased by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,939 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 615,992 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.4% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Workday worth $752,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $243.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

