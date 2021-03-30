Bancolombia S.A. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

