TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

TSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $785.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

