DAEX Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One DAEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $73,700.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00047866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,128.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.38 or 0.00618374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026233 BTC.

About DAEX

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

