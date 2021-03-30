Arepacoin (AREPA) Trading 105.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded up 105.8% against the dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $173,739.29 and $9.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded 379.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004410 BTC.

About Arepacoin

AREPA is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,148,868 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

