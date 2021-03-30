Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.67% of FOX worth $289,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

