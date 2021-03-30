Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,718 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,070,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,757,000 after purchasing an additional 743,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $51,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,128.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.