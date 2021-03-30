Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,144 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $134.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.14 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

