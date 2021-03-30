Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 884 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

