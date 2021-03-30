American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 722.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after buying an additional 418,427 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.54.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

