Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 906 Shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

