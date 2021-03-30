Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $563,000 Stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,908 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,700,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 68,368 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 476,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 939,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 55,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

FAX opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

