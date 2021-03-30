Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

