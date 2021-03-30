Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 920 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Chubb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $160.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.91. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $93.10 and a 12-month high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

