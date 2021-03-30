Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,187,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,393,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

