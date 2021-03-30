iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1,424.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,325,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $435,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.